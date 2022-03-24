In terms of creative terms for the containers that hold it, wine wins the linguistic battle of the booze, hands down.
Consider:
A two-bottle serving could easily be quantified by such mundane descriptors (and separate line items on your bill), but if you know you’re that thirsty, wine wants to spare you the shame and wasted time of having to reorder. On fancy menus, this expensive hangover is known as a magnum.
If you find yourself in Bordeaux drinking Bordeaux, a 2.25-liter bottle is a Marie Jeanne, a name that begs obvious etymological questions but about which the internet is uncharacteristically mum. Still pretty cool, especially if you know someone named Marie Jeanne.
From there we move on past the double magnum to a jeroboam, one of many biblical-sounding wine container names (and awesome crossword puzzle coups). Depending on the liquid inside (Champagne, Bordeaux, or Burgundy) you get between 3 and 4.5 liters (a traditional bottle of wine is .75 liters, or a little more than 25 ounces).
On the way to a melchizedek — the largest of our crew, a Champagne bottle equal to 40 standard bottles or almost 8 gallons (30 liters) — we pass the rehoboam, methuselah, salmanazar, balthazar, nebuchadnezzar, malchior and penultimate primat, another Champagne-specific word for a bottle containing just over 7 gallons, or about 36 bottles, of bubbly.
For the record, the website epicurious.com recommends that when planning for a wedding toast, one bottle should be enough to serve 10 guests.
Why those “large-format” wine bottles were named after ancient kings and prophets of Israel is a subject of debate among wine experts and history scholars, but a 2006 piece in Wine Spectator pointed out how the answer might be kinda, you know, obvious …?
“For example, the methuselah, or 6-liter bottle (the equivalent of eight standard bottles), is named after a Jewish patriarch who was said to have lived nearly a thousand years, which might be a playful statement on the aging potential for a wine in a bottle that big,” responded the magazine’s “resident wine expert,” Dr. Vinny.
I shall leave you now with a snapshot/reminder of the terminology beer has added to the lingo, not including the terms invented to describe the ridiculous lengths to which we’ll go to introduce it into our systems (“keg stand,” etc.)
Forty, pony, stubby, howler, growler, crowler and bomber.
Not highbrow, maybe, but at least they roll off the tongue. And my spellcheck doesn’t need a drink when we’re done.