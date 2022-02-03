One thing I always do when entertaining an out-of-state guest for the first (and every) time is take them out for a craft libation, because there are a ton of amazing Colorado beers (and plenty of other things) you just can’t get outside Colorado.
I’m not looking to grow an empire, just a friendship ... and also maybe plant seeds that will someday lure my favorite people from around the world to move to the Springs where we will build a big house and live together in happiness, peace and harmony.
I won’t take it personally if it’s the beer and the mountains, and not the Stephanie, that get you here.
So long as you’re here.
The Wari people of the Central Andes appeared to favor a similar, congenial and arguably passive-aggressive approach to expanding influence — and keeping friends and allies coming back for more — over 1,000 years ago in what is now Peru.
Communally consumed beer and psychedelics were kind of a thing in the pre-Columbian Andes. The Wari’s neighbors, the Tiwanaku, created public art in its honor, of monoliths of figures “holding a snuff tray in one hand and a drinking cup in the other,” wrote researchers in a study published last month by Cambridge University Press.
The drinking cup probably would have contained beer, the tray an inhalable psychedelic drug known as vilca, made from a native tree and enjoyed by all during community celebrations.
Recent finds from excavations at a ninth-century outpost, where scientists found the remnants of a great feast, indicate the Wari people also loved their beer and vilca, but took the practice in a slightly “different direction.”
Let’s just say the Wari knew how to host a party.
Guests attending Wari feasts “were offered alcohol infused with vilca, which guided participants into a spiritual realm … and brought people together in a shared psychotropic experience, while ensuring the privileged position of Wari leaders within the social hierarchy as the providers of the hallucinogen,” wrote the study’s authors.
The transcendent experience of a vilca beer bash was only available from the Wari.
“The experience, however, could not be reciprocated by guests, who lacked access to the imported vilca seeds and knowledge of how the drink was prepared,” they wrote.
Keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and everyone in a really good mood.
As an expansion policy, it beats war and bloodshed every time.