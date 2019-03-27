Don’t you hate it when the in-laws start fighting during the game?
That’s what happened in Big Beer’s family last month, when the maker of Bud Lite aimed mighty pop-health shade at its domestic rival (and global partner) in a Super Bowl LIII commercial that shamed and mocked MillerCoors for using corn syrup to brew Miller Lite.
In the ad, a giant barrel of the stuff mistakenly is delivered to the medieval Realm of Bud Lite, whose king sets out to return the vat to its rightful destination.
“That’s not our corn syrup,” says the soldier answering the gate at the Kingdom of Miller Lite. “We received our shipment this morning.”
Those sweet, sudsy fighting words have led to some nasty fallout for AB InBev and domestic MillerCoors subsidiary Molson Coors, including derailed plans that had the brewing giants teaming up on an ad campaign aimed at goosing Big Beer’s image, and sales, in a market that’s increasingly trending toward craft.
As of last week, there’s also a federal lawsuit, in which MillerCoors argues Anheuser-Busch’s ad exploits the fact that viewers likely will confuse corn syrup with its infamous, high-fructose cousin. Studies have shown corn syrup does not pose the same health risks.
Furthermore, Molson Coors maintains AB InBev’s ad misrepresents how it uses corn syrup in the production process, and that while it does use the sugary cornstarch derivative in brewing it is not added to the suds, as the company claims is implied in the commercial.
The parent brewer of Coors is firing back, on screen, with a series of commercials airing during the NCAA Tournament that play off AB InBev’s spoofy Game-of-Thrones land of “Dilly Dilly.” In the first spot, set supposedly behind the scenes of a Bud Lite commercial shoot, an actor/soldier on break bypasses the Bud in the craft services fridge for a Miller. Cue the tagline: “In the real world more taste is what matters.”
Bud Lite’s snarky, viral reply: This is your response to our gift?
For its part, Anheuser-Busch is standing firm and says it won’t pull any of its Kingdom ads.
My advice is that Ma and Pa Beer should take a page from the kiddos’ playbook and play nice. Your beer should speak for itself, and you shouldn’t feel like you have to knock your fellows down just to get a leg up.
But since we’re already here, thank you Corn Syrup Wars for keeping us youngsters entertained during the games.