As they do each year, members of the Pink Boots Society gathered in late winter 2020 to brew their annual collaborative fundraising beer. Aside from that event, held March 12 of that year at Phantom Canyon in Colorado Springs, the day was a pretty standard one.
By the time the beer was released about three weeks later, though, the world had done a 180-degree turn and normal days were anything but.
Amid pandemic restrictions, getting the beer out to breweries, where $1 from each pint sold would go to the nonprofit organization that supports women in the brewing industry, required careful coordination and creative thinking, said Jessica Fierro, owner of the Springs’ Atrevida Beer Co.
“We would go in one at a time to drop off the kegs to get them filled, then we would bring them back to our establishment so we could still pour it for our customers,” said Fierro, who leads the local chapter of the Pink Boots Society.
The nonprofit organization, with international membership, “uplifts, encourages and assists women in the craft beer community,” and also offers educational forums and scholarships to women brewers, servers, bar owners and those working in any level or capacity of the beer business.
International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day is always about more than making beer. It’s about doing it together.
After a pandemic year of limited and virtual community, Brew Day 2021 — held on International Women’s Day, March 8, at Nano 108 Brewing Co. — was about even more than that,” said Fierro, who estimated that about 40 women showed up, at staggered intervals due to COVID safety protocols, to participate in the brew.
“It’s always a special day, but this was especially special because last year we didn’t get to see each other a whole lot. This year, not only did we get a chance to catch up, we got a chance to learn how we can support other brewers — men or women — that may be hurting more than others,” Fierro said.
“The community is pretty amazing and the beer turned out pretty fantastic, so we’re really excited about that.”
The 2021 Pink Boots Society beer, made with a special hop blend created in collaboration with Yakima Chief hops, is a “true to style” Black IPA with roasty, chocolate notes and 6.54% ABV. It’s been tapped at Nano 108 and Atrevida, and will premiere at a half-dozen other local breweries — and in an ever-evolving landscape — over the coming weeks.
“Thankfully now we’ve got doors open, 50% capacity, the weather’s getting warmer. Things are starting to look up and we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Fierro said.
“We encourage people to come out and support the beer and their local breweries. This is something that is a positive thing, and something that we’ve all been looking forward to.”
No crowds again for Denver beer blitz
The world might be opening up as we enter (hopefully?) peri-pandemic times, but craft beer fans will have to wait another year for an in-person Great American Beer Festival.
The annual Denver beer blitz, which draws 60,000 attendees to a packed Colorado Convention Center each fall, will again be skipping the public event. Like last year, the competition and awards ceremony will play out online, according to an announcement this week from the Brewers Association.
“Despite vaccination efforts and the gradual reopening of the country, the health and safety concerns for large indoor gatherings, like GABF’s 60,000-attendee event, remain,” read the statement from the BA, the Boulder-based nonprofit that puts on the festival.
Plans are to return to an in-person celebration for GABF’s 40th anniversary, Oct. 6-8, 2022.