Usually, by the time I start thinking about Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest is over.
Which may have been Oktoberfest’s plan all along, to weed out the amateurs and keep crowds manageable at the world’s largest annual beerfest, held in modern times from mid-September through the first Sunday in October, in Munich, Germany.
I wasn’t the only one who missed it this year. Like festivals the world over, due to COVID-19 the two-week gathering was canceled, for only the 25th time since it was first celebrated as part of the Oct. 12, 1810, nuptials of Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen (and I bet Ludwig still forgot their anniversary).
Thanks to the Netflix series “Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood” — which dropped Oct. 1 but, fittingly, went unnoticed by me until last week — the Volksfest spirit lives on, in a period drama that transcends date-hooks, and history, to spin a vicious tale that calls to mind “Deadwood,” if the American frontier town had been founded, instead, on a liquid gold rush.
Despite a title that seems borrowed from a low-budget slasher flick, the six-part limited series, which aired earlier this year in Germany, tells the story of ambitious and ruthless brewer Curt Prank, a sudsy carpetbagger who arrives in a turn-of-the-century Munich with plans to build the world’s biggest beer tent.
Though the series takes more than a few drunken liberties with history, it was inspired by a real man, Georg Lang, a Nuremberg innkeeper and brewer whose ambitions led him to Munich in the late 1800s.
Even though non-locals weren’t allowed to operate tents at the festival, Lang set out to raise the largest ever seen. And he did, paying off undercover actors and using persuasion that, unlike that employed by his TV counterpart, was mostly bloodless.
Lang’s “1st Bavarian Giant Hall” had 6,000 seats, featured live, sing-along concerts by an orchestra of dozens in alpine costumes, and inspired the look, feel and sound of German beer halls as we know them today, according to the website oktoberfest-guide.com.
So join me in raising a tardy Oktoberfest bier to Lang, time in a bottle, and an extended season of belated celebrations.