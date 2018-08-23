Did you hear the news? The Silver Bullet just helped save a life.
Last week in St. Paul, Minn, two beer delivery truck drivers on their morning route spotted a man poised to jump to his death from the ledge of a freeway overpass. They stopped and called 911, then continued to try to talk the man down for almost an hour after police arrived, according to Minneapolis-based station KMSP.
The man eventually came down after one of the salesmen, Kwame Anderson, retrieved a 12-pack of Coors Light from his truck, popped open a beer and invited the man to join him.
“We just talked a guy off a ledge with some beer,” Anderson says on a video posted to his Facebook page that morning. “It’s a good day.”
Let’s be honest. There aren’t a lot of opportunities to be a true beero (get it?), and cruising around with a six-pack in your car, just in case, will only leave you with a warm six-pack.
But “life saving” isn’t beer’s only worthy off-label use. It’s come to the rescue on a number of occasions, and we’ve collected a few of the more well-known applications below.
• Lager-ious locks: My mom used to keep an open can of flat beer on hand as a hair rinse, and while I haven’t given it a try in decades, I recall liking the outcome. The active ingredients in beer, malt and hops, can help strengthen hair, while the alcohol can make the cuticle contract, enhancing shine. Be sure all the carbon dioxide is released from the beer — aka, it’s gone or been boiled flat — before application, as that can be counterproductive to cleansing.
More info and instructions: wikihow.com/Clean-Your-Hair-With-Beer
• Butterfly Brewfest: Add beer to a mix of bananas and brown sugar for a stinky slurry that drives butterflies wild.
“The rotting, sweet brew will have a funky odor that is most attractive to tropical butterflies,” according to the National Butterfly Center’s website, “but this concoction is not for human consumption.”
The Mission, Texas-based center has found that its butterfly residents prefer darker beers, such as Guinness, but the center encourages experimentation with its recipe, available at bit.ly/2LeT3qj.
• Boozy bling: The acids in beer have been used to clean certain types of metals since the early days of brewing, when leftover beer was repurposed as a polish for copper vats. Check out a video here: youtube.com/watch? v=gS5OCc2fd4I.
• Lawn Beero: It’s said that beer can help revive brown spots in your lawn, thanks to its beneficial nutrients and pest-killing acids. If nothing else, beer can help you forget you care about the brown spots in the lawn. Find step-by-step instructions and a recipe at bit.ly/2BF73ui.
Do you know a clever, practical, unusual use for beer? Please let us know in the comments section online.