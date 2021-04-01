They say comedy is in the timing, so when it comes to April Fools’ Day, we really should see it coming.
Because I’m really bad with dates, I often don’t.
I got beer pranked once, by a boyfriend who thought it would be funny to offer to pour me a beer “while he was up,” and then secretly swapped my IPA for a Budweiser. Joke was on him. More beer for me!
There’s a narrow wiggle room with practical jokes. Gags that were once hilarious standards back in the day (thumbtack on chair, water bucket over door, etc.) will get you in trouble, if not sued, today. Ya kind of have to be in the mood for a prank, and I’m just kind of not. Not that I couldn’t use a good laugh, it’s just ... surprises? We’ve had enough of those to last a while.
Beer pranks, though, involve beer, drinking beer and sometimes deep-thinking about beer. As craft beer gets stranger and stranger, it’s getting harder to tell fact from fiction, or chicken from egg.
It wasn’t so long ago that Denver’s Wynkoop Brewing pulled one over on just about everyone, with an April 1 announcement — complete with fake press video — about a new beer release, Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout. The name didn’t just evoke the spirit of the Colorado and its mountain delicacies. They were actual ingredients.
“Fried bull testicles, or Rocky Mountain oysters, are a Colorado favorite. ... This makes them the perfect ingredient to showcase a new style of beer we created which really pays tribute to one of Colorado’s culinary jewels,” explained a brewmaster in a video purporting to show the brewing process.
Soon enough, faux became fact. The April prank created so much interest, and confusion, that the brewery decided to produce Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout, made with bull testicles. I’ve never sampled it, but I can’t help but think the joke was in better taste than the beer.
Indian beer brand Kingfisher pulled an April Fools’ Day prank that, I’m sure, left plenty of disappointed beer fans in its wake.
“A drink as free as beer doesn’t deserve to be bottled up,” ran the fake commercial introducing “Presenting Kingfisher Instant Beer.” The world’s first instant beer, made using a “patented Freeze Drying technology,” — just add a packet to a pitcher of water, “stir, and voila. Same great taste!”
Helium beer, glitter beer at GABF, self-filling beer cans….
The Boulder-based Brewers Association usually gets in on the good-humored action, so keep an eye out for any new or exciting beer news this April 1 — and be sure to take it with a grain of salt.