Have to admit, I was skeptical — at first, of my hearing.
Glitter beer?
Yes, glitter.
Like, “Twilight” vampire, sparkle unicorn glitter glitter?
Biff Morehead raised a hand to pause the conversation and stepped away from the bar, returning from a back room of Smiling Toad Brewery with a 4-gram container of shimmering, food grade told-you-so.
Glitter.
“It’s the new big thing,” said Biff, pouring a sample of cherry pale ale and adding in a measure of gold dust. Instantly, the beer became a multidimensional spacescape of swirling, twinkling nebulae, the stuff of fancy bowling balls and fortune tellers.
“It comes in all colors and you can put it in anything,” said Biff, giving the glass a swirl that sent the pyrite plumes spinning.
If Hogwarts has a homebrew club, this is what they’re conjuring up.
First things first, though: The glitter in glitter beer is not the chronic, synthetic, granular version exfoliated from gift bags and holiday decor, the kind comedian Demetri Martin referred to as the “herpes of craft supplies.”
“The glitter we use is fine-grained and entirely edible, like a dust. And you really can’t taste it at all,” said Biff. “It’s purely a visual thing. All it is is pretty.”
And mesmerizing and almost too interesting to drink. Almost.
Glitter’s star has been rising as more brewers venture into new frontiers in their quest for creations that stand out in the increasingly crowded craft beer skies. It’s been spied winking from behind the glasses of dolled-up St. Paddy’s Day and July 4 brews as well as throwback releases celebrating sparkly ‘80s touchstones, such as those iconic Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper notebooks and My Little Pony.
Glitter’s not just for nostalgia and special occasions, though.
“Most people are putting it in hazy or milkshake IPAs, just to make them as outrageous as you can,” said Biff.
He said he was inspired to give glitter a try after reading beer blogs that mentioned the trend, but he admits it took a minute for his eyes to adjust.
“At first, I wasn’t going to do it. I was going to be one of the traditionalists. But beer’s fun, and we’re just trying to make things more fun,” said Biff, whose brewery’s line of logo merch includes a signature whoopee cushion.
Friday’s glitter beer tapping will be the brewery’s first. For that inaugural release, the signature non-ingredient won’t arrive as a garnish, as it did during my visit. Biff said he plans to add the jar of gold dust to the keg.
“I’m not sure how much should go in. We’ll probably put this one in there and if it’s not enough add another,” he said. “I’m concerned about how hard it is to clean out of the keg. Like, when we use that keg again will there still be glitter coming out? I guess we’ll find out.”
Biff knows the idea of glitter beer can rub some craft “purists” the wrong way, and he gets their issue with razzle dazzle that has nothing to do with recipe.
But when advances in baking science hand you the means to make a magical white chocolate blonde glitter ale, you make a magical white chocolate blonde glitter ale.
“If you get online, there’s all kinds of arguments about it. Oh, ‘That’s not real beer,’” said Biff. “But it doesn’t affect the taste, and I really think it adds something fun.”