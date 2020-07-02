On Fourth of July when I was a kid, my father would set off fireworks in the big backyard at our house in West Virginia.
The pyrotechnics were often more bust than bang (sorry Dad). The best part of the show, by far, was watching him light the fuse and make his retreat to a safe distance, which he did in an awkward high-step dash, head tucked and elbows pumping, like Chicken Little dodging invisible fallout.
If there wasn’t a Miller Lite sloshing in his hand during this exercise, there was Miller Lite close by.
It would be a few decades before I developed a taste for (some) beer, but it’s stitched into the fabric of my childhood, of holidays and traditions.
No matter where I am, what I’m doing or drinking, Independence Day will always be sunburns, sitting in the grass for a show, and cans of “lawnmower” beer — those lower-alcohol, budget-friendly Big Beer lagers and pilsners that blend into the background without making a fuss.
“There’s something so incredibly American about lawnmower beer,” said my Gazette colleague and occasional Pikes Pub contributor Tom Roeder, as we sipped beers (him, Rolling Rock lager, $9.99 per 18-pack; me, Oscar Blues Can-o-bliss, $9.99 per 6-pack) on his porch last Sunday.
Lawnmower beers, he explained, don’t need an introduction, or your attention. They’re there to work, and get the job done.
“It’s something you would drink after mowing the lawn on a very hot day. You don’t want a beer that’s like drinking a loaf of bread. You don’t want a beer you have to think about, like, ‘Oh, I think they used Cascade hops,’” said Tom. “No, you want something you’re going to pour down your gullet as quickly as possible. You’re not worried about quality or context.”
For a lawnmower beer, flavor is not relative or, really, relevant.
“You can warm them up between your thighs and they taste exactly the same, just as terrible,” said Tom. “Some people say that it does in fact taste like the urine from a horse, but it’s our beer, by God. And it’s what we drink on the Fourth of July.”
When you really like a tasty beverage, there’s nothing wrong with that being the beverage you use to celebrate mowing the lawn, as well as less frequent special occasions. Holidays just mean you can start doing it earlier in the day.
I asked a few other newsroom colleagues what they’d be enjoying on America’s birthday, and why, and it looks like Tom and I aren’t the only ones who’ll be tapping liquid traditions this Saturday.
Media critic and columnist Terry Terrones said he’ll “most certainly” be drinking his go-to, rum and Coke.
“Back in my youth, I chugged suds with the best of them, but as time has passed I find beer doesn’t agree with me anymore. This is why I switched to my old reliable,” Terrones said. Rum and Coke “is popularly known as a Cuba Libre (free Cuba) and it has roots on the island. That said, it was invented by one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders. According to one popular legend, around 1900 a captain in the Rough Riders ordered a rum, with a lime and Coca-Cola, which the Americans brought with them, in a Havana bar during the Spanish-American War. It became a popular drink to toast with and a new cocktail legend began.”
Features and A&E writer Jennifer Mulson said she’d be sipping on a GT’s Synergy Organic Kombucha in the Trilogy flavor.
“Kombucha is a fermented tea (though you probably won’t notice) that’s thought to carry probiotic and other benefits. I don’t know about all that. All I do know is it’s delicious,” Mulson said. “This particular bubbly nectar is sweet and a little spicy, thanks to its lemon, raspberry and ginger blend, and will pair nicely with crackling fireworks and the knowledge that they can’t take summer away from us no matter what.”