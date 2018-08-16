The history of Manitou Springs lives inside a century-old storefront at the eastern edge of downtown, where you’ll find exhibits, books and displays on Ute Indian Spirit Trees, trailblazer Fred Barr, the Incline and Van Briggle pottery, to name just a few. There’s also an attic full of archives and a speaker series, in partnership with the library, that draws standing-room-only crowds.
This kind of investment in history comes at a cost, but not to visitors. The Manitou Springs Heritage Center will gratefully accept your donation, but the museum and programs are free of charge.
Volunteers, and beer, are two things keeping it that way.
The nonprofit center hosts several regular fundraising events, including ghost tours in the fall and a late- winter breakfast at a historic property, but the September Heritage Brew Festival is “the big kahuna,” said board member and volunteer Neale Minch.
“Events are the biggest component of fundraising. The brew festival takes the most effort of any event, but it’s also the biggest,” he said.
More than 30 breweries will pour at the fourth annual brewfest, Sept. 29 in Memorial Park. Proceeds help pay for operating expenses at the museum and support a $300,000 capital campaign to buy and upgrade the “Historic Manitou Springs, Inc.” building where it’s located, at 517 Manitou Ave.
Purchase a presale general admission ticket, through Monday, and get a free upgrade to VIP, which comes with early entry, at noon, and a raffle ticket for a grand prize drawing for beer or beer coupons from participating breweries.
Admission is capped at 1,000 guests, so even if there’s a sellout the crowd won’t be overwhelming, Minch said.
“It’s pretty low key. It’s almost like a drinks party type environment where you’re having a chat, and go off and get a tasting, come back and join the group you were talking with,” he said. “It’s a very relaxed atmosphere.”
While the center’s got all the helping hands it needs for the adults-only beer festival, volunteers are needed year-round to fill other vital roles.
“We’re always looking for volunteers, at an event, in the museum, archiving or even planning an event, because that takes a lot of work,” Minch said.
Something else
The coming days and weeks are rich with sudsy events around the Front Range and beyond. Here are a few to add to your calendar:
Steers and Beers, The Antlers Hotel
5-8 p.m. Saturday, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; $10 designated driver, $40 general admission, $50 VIP (hour early entry and special tastings). Info and tickets: steersandbeersbrewfest.com
The third annual Steers and Beers whiskey and beer fest kicks off Saturday inside The Antlers hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, where attendees 21 and up can spend a few hours strolling historic hallways and ballrooms while sampling the wares of more than 90 brewers and distillers.
“We have people reach out from everywhere to come up and be part of this festival. There will be beer from all over,” said Kim Green, of Swordfish Media Productions. “We’ve got a lot of local festivals and that’s great, but we kind of wanted to step outside that box and put some other things in. We even have a mariachi band. I think it’s going to be really funky.”
New Belgium Brewing Co. will host a patio with games and a chance to win a new cruising bike. A portion of proceeds goes to the Proteus Syndrome Foundation, which funds research, education and programs for those living with the rare genetic disorder, also known as “Elephant Man Syndrome.” Green founded the nonprofit in 1991 to help further research and awareness about the disorder that claimed the life of her son.
Barks and Brews, Castle Rock
4-7 p.m. Satursday, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., in Castle Rock; free entry, $5 donation to drink beer. Info: visitcastlerock.org/event/barks-and-brews/
Celebrate the dog days of summer with puppies, family-friendly activities and (for human animals 21 and up) beer, Saturday at Barks and Brews at the Outlets at Castle Rock. A $5 donation to the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley comes with beer samplings from Lagunitas Brewing and 38 state brewing companies. Enjoy that, plus live entertainment and food trucks.
5280 Chug Run, Pikes Peak International Raceway
1-9 p.m. Aug. 25, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain; $39.50 (21 and up); $10 (age 12-20); kids 11 and under are free. Info: facebook.com/5280chugrun/
A “home-grown” family-friendly running and beer sampling event featuring competitive and just-for-fun races, contests and activities, all within PPIR’s 1-mile oval racetrack and entertainment grounds, which will host an evening show by portmanteau rockers BOSTYX.
Pawtoberfest, Bear Creek Regional Dog Park
10 a.m. Sept. 15, Bear Creek Regional Dog Park, S. 21st St. (parking at Norris Penrose Event Center overflow lot, 1106 W. Moreno Ave.; dog-friendly shuttles will run throughout the day); $45. Info: pawtoberfest.org
Join pet lovers and beer fans for a 2-mile walk featuring more than 75 vendors and sponsors, live music and a tasting area with unlimited craft brew and spirits samples, plus commemorative glass and T-shirt, for those over 21.