Colorado Springs certainly has proven fertile ground for craft beer operations, with more than 30 (and counting) in the vast city proper and its outskirts and suburbs to the west, north and northeast.
Head south, though, and you hit a brewing desert that extends to Pueblo.
All that changes later this year when Peaks N Pines Brewing Co. opens its second taproom and an expanded brewing operation at 212 W. Illinois Ave. in downtown Fountain.
“We’re the first, and I’m sure not the last, brewery in Fountain,” said Teresa Vieira, Peaks N Pines co-owner and general manager.
The veteran-owned brewery opened on Tutt Boulevard in eastern Colorado Springs in 2015, and plans for expansion — of the brewhouse and the brand — have been in the works for almost a year. Fountain checked all the boxes for a second location, including being brewery-less and being close to military bases and the neighborhoods where those who serve live. But the move isn’t only about proximity to thirsty patrons, Vieira said.
The leased property flanking the BNSF Railway is part of a Fountain Urban Renewal Authority project that, it’s hoped, could change the face of downtown Fountain by luring in businesses that serve as focal points and fill a “community void” in the area, she said.
“We are excited to bring our family friendly community pub environment to the area, and initial feedback has been very supportive and encouraging,” Vieira said.
The Fountain Peaks N Pines will include a 1,200-square-foot taproom, a 450-square-foot events room and an 800-square-foot pet-friendly patio. The property also has direct access to parks and is close to the city’s Adams Open Space trail network.
The Fountain location also will serve as Peaks N Pines’ primary brewing site, with a 10-barrel brewhouse with 20-barrel fermenting capabilities.
A late spring or early summer opening is planned.