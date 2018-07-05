As someone who’s moved more than a dozen times, I know from experience that helping hands are often more responsive when you promise to put a beer in them afterward.
Doing good deeds — for a friend, or strangers — is its own reward, sure. But beneficence can be thirsty business.
This truth is not lost on the agencies and groups that rely on volunteer labor, and you might be surprised which ones are soliciting with suds these days.
In some arenas, though, it’s par for the course.
“Will Work For BEER!” proclaims the message on the homepage of Springs Beer Fest, which is seeking adults 21 and older to help with setup, at the front gates and pouring beer for the July 21 event in America The Beautiful Park.
Those willing to donate their time at the area’s largest outdoor beer fete — and who submit an application online — can earn free tickets to the 12th annual festival, founded by Bristol Brewing Co. and Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, whose parent company’s CraftWorks Foundation funnels a portion of proceeds to local nonprofits.
Also that week, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado’s VolunBeer series kicks off with a VolunCation-style ticketed event that’s “one part service and one part social,” chief development officer Shannon Brice said.
The idea, she said, was inspired by a similar program launched at a food bank in Spokane, Wash.
“They do VolunVino and VolunLatte events, but we decided to do beer because of the community we live in, with the amazing number of breweries in town,” she said.
Participants sign up and pay $25, then spend an hour checking perishable dates and packing boxes in the food bank’s distribution center before retiring to an ad hoc “cocktail lounge” for a social hour featuring nosh prepared by the agency’s new in-house food service, Catering for a Cause, and beer from a craft brewery.
Brewers will be on hand while guests “mingle and network” to answer questions and provide insights on the beers everyone’s enjoying.
The seasonal, monthly series starts July 19, with brews from Atrevida Brewing Co.
“I think it’s just a really great way for folks to give back and — as we call it — ‘beer happy,’” Brice said.
Something else
You don’t (necessarily) have to break a sweat to be part of the Rocky Mountain Brew Run scene. The popular grass-roots series of brewery-centered fun runs is seeking volunteers to help out at events in exchange for swag, beer and discounted or free entry. Sign up at RockyMountainBrewRuns.com