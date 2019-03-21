It’s been a rough morning. First Mother wakes you from cryosleep way before your alarm, then a xenomorph morphs from a colleague’s chest all over dinner.
In space no one can hear you scream, “You spilled my beer!”
Good thing for the expendable crew of the USCSS Nostromo in Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror classic “Alien,” the Company sent a supply of suds along for the ride. Had I been on board, I would have met my end in whichever chain-draped, basement hold they kept the overflow stock of “Original and Genuine” Aspen Beer. (I wonder, if an alien erupts from a drunk host, is the alien drunk too? I’m pretty sure the movies have not addressed this.)
Even in the 2122 of almost 40 years ago, Colorado had straight-up interstellar beer cachet. Aspen Beer, a pop-top canned brew made by the fictional Weyland-Yutani Corp., doesn’t really exist. The label doesn’t specify a style, but I’m guessing it’s a lager and probably tastes like Coors. Lagers are what everybody drank in the 1970s, right?
These days, future beer isn’t what it used to be.
Consider the “not-too-distant” world of “Weird City,” the satirical six-episode sci-fi anthology series co-created by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and released last month on YouTube’s subscription service: Society is divided into two groups, the “haves” who live overly-self-actualized and socially scripted lives above The Line and the hoi-polloi, the “have nots,” who live below it.
Above The Line, craft is king. A smart house gets wasted on Marshmallow IPA. Woke characters enjoy Belgian Long Grain Wheat Quintuple IPA (“Ooh, creamy nose-feel”) and Pumpkin-Saffron Super-Double-Triple IPA.
“Who’s the lager in a bottle for?” asks a bartender in the pilot episode, which can be streamed for free. “Had to go way back in the cooler for this. Didn’t even know we had them anymore.”
Basic, dad beer above The Line is throwback and character badge. Craft, by contrast, is pushed and played for the absurd. But the funny part is that the over-the-top styles, their mishmash of ingredients and hyphen-heavy names, aren’t really that over the top or beyond the pale (ale) anymore. In fact, don’t they sound kind of ... delicious?
Let’s just say, if the Weird City Gazette’s hiring beer writers, I’d totally throw my hat — or weird toe shoe — into the ring.