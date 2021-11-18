I don’t get out as much as I used to, but if I did it would be impossible to try every cold-weather seasonal beer released by every brewery in Colorado Springs.
OK, maybe not impossible. Give me a chauffeur and pick up the tab, I’m game to give it a try. Even then, it would be no fait accompli. Some breweries’ late fall and winter releases are so popular the kegs have been known to run dry within days, if not hours.
Trinity Brewing Co.’s Christmas Eve brew, Cherry Awaken Stout, has been known to go that quickly, so you might want to go ahead and get it on the calendar.
Until that release, the brewery on Garden of the Gods Road still has a number of heady October-and-beyond seasonals, the kind that cue a face flush faster than mortal shame (without the shame). The Dark Passenger Pumpkin Porter rings in at 8.4% and the 9.5% Theses Imperial Reformation Stout gets part of its punch from aging in a bourbon barrel.
Coniferous Rex storms into Lost Friend Brewing Co. on Black Friday. The brewery’s popular late fall seasonal is sightly sweet, with early hop bitterness, according to the brewery, and is made with 7 pounds of Colorado spruce tips.
Cherries aren’t a fruit I traditionally associate with winter or the holidays, possibly because I’ve never lived in Australia, but Trinity isn’t the only place you’ll see such brews showing up on menus in the coming weeks.
Goat Patch Brewing Co. will release its Tart Cranberry Ale the day before Thanksgiving.
“We think that this lighter, more refreshing kettle sour holiday beer is a nice change from all the spiced brown ales usually released this time of year,” said brewer Darren Baze.
Goat Patch also has a Double IPA on tap now that is brewed with butterfly pea flower tea, which makes it change colors in different lighting.
“The color ranges from blue green to burgundy red and purple. We named it Paint Mines Interpretive DIPA, after the park,” Baze said.
To continue the cherry theme: Metric Brewing is tapping Stupid Sexy Flanders, a cherry brown stout, this week. The Flanders-style sour was brewed with roasted malts and finished on tart cherries and French oak.
Meanwhile, if nostalgia is what you crave from a cold weather beer, head over to Fossil Craft Beer Company. As of this week, the brewery’s Oreo Stout — as well as a marzen and a Belgian Tripel — was still flowing,
Is there a particular winter seasonal beer release you look forward to all year? Send an email to pikespub@gazette.com, or leave a comment on this story at gazette.com.