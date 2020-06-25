I had big plans for my stay-at-home spring.
Gardening. I would garden! And I would build a rock wall in the yard and an upcycled walkway from the pile of broken concrete. And I would clean, oh boy would I clean. The house would be so clean, Tangina Barrons from “Poltergeist” would materialize to issue the all-clear.
But now it’s summer, my projects are still visions and my project beers have become project procrastination beers.
So goes inspiration, without perspiration.
Leif Anderson, co-owner of Mash Mechanix Brewing, had some sage advice about tackling big jobs that, at times, might seem overwhelming.
“We just keep putting one foot in front of the other,” said Anderson, whose downtown brewery is taking shape inside a historic shop on East Pikes Peak Avenue.
While the two-and-a-half month pandemic closure saw us bid a sad adieu to several local breweries, including Iron Bird Brewing Co. and FH Beerworks Downtown — and Paradox Beer Co. announced this week it’s put plans to open an “outpost” at 522 W. Colorado Ave. on hold — a number of locations that were under construction when COVID-19 closed doors kept clipping along.
For them, it wasn’t lost time.
The shutdown “didn’t slow down any of our construction,” said Anderson, who estimated that infrastructure work is about halfway done, with the brewery (hopefully) on track for a grand opening later this summer. “We’re getting there slowly. It never happens fast enough.”
If you need another reminder of what can be accomplished in a mere few months, swing by 2323 Garden of the Gods Road and the new, $8 million Red Leg Brewing complex.
The brewery broke ground in December on the 14,000-square-foot facility, which will include an outdoor food court, a “first of its kind” community event center and a rooftop deck with panoramic views.
The site now looks like a mini cityscape.
“Exterior walls are going up!” announced the brewery in a Tuesday post to its Facebook page, along with a photo showing the progress. “What’s the first pint you want to enjoy on that rooftop deck?”
Fossil Craft Beer used the downtime to finish an expansion that nearly tripled the size of the taproom, at 2845 Ore Mill Road, creating a serendipitous space with enough elbow room for socially-distant suds sipping.
And Pikes Peak Brewing Co.’s Lager House — the first expansion for the Monument brewery — is eyeing a July grand opening inside the remodeled Trolley Building at 514 S. Tejon St.
“Construction has not stopped throughout this whole process,” said owner and brewer Chris Wright last month, as the project was entering its final weeks.
So thank you for the inspiration, up-and-coming breweries in Colorado Springs. I raise this pandemic project procrastination beer to you.