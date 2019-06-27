Things are definitely brewing in the southern part of downtown Colorado Springs, and by the end of the year those developments will include another craft beer maker for the Southern Front Range.
Dauntless Brewing is eyeing a late October grand opening at the former Springs Auto Sales, 428 S. Nevada Ave., co-owner and CEO Robert Beaird said in an email.
“That area of town is just exploding right now, and we wanted to get into the area before it becomes too competitive,” said Beaird. “With the Olympic Museum, the new soccer stadium, several new hotels, and various other business developments going in there now, we think there is no better place in town to be.”
Artist renderings of the magic that a three-month, whole-cloth remodel will do to the auto shop depict a deco destination with a ‘50s soda shop-kinda vibe. The challenges of transforming a corner lot car dealership into a brewery went beyond the conceptional, though.
“For one, the smell of gasoline! More importantly, it is converting a business that didn’t care at all about aesthetics into something that will be able to draw people’s eye,” said Beaird, adding that construction is to start in early July. “It came to us as a fairly blank slate, so that has allowed us to take an approach that will let us pursue our own vision for the location.”
A homebrewer with a few years under his belt, Beaird was working at a brewery in Dallas about three years ago when he began formulating the business plans.
“I felt that I could take my education and the experience I had there and improve on it,” said Beaird, who asked a friend with extensive bar management experience, Ross Miller, to partner up. They ultimately decided to launch in Colorado Springs, due to the state’s more tasting-room-friendly laws and residents’ historical embrace of brewing startups. A recent study commissioned by Bid-On-Equipment ranked Colorado Springs the 19th-best American city in which to start a brewery. The Centennial State actually had six cities among the top 30 (including No. 4 Denver), the most of any state.
Beaird and Miller have spouses who don’t drink beer, and that perspective helped the duo build their idea for the brand, in terms of the available libations and the message they wanted to send. Beaird said he hopes Dauntless will be a place where “people won’t just come to have a beer or two,” but also will consider a community hub.
Large tables with family-style seating, and regular events such as nights devoted to trivia, movies, recipe or label-art contests, will encourage patrons to get to know their neighbors, said Beaird, whose establishment will offer locally made ciders and wines as well as suds.
“It was important for us to create a place that people won’t say, ‘Let’s not go there, because there isn’t anything for me at a brewery,’” said Beaird. “We are also dedicated to making beers that will appeal to all levels of beer taste. Whether you prefer a light, mild beer such as a cream ale, or a high-alcohol, barrel-aged imperial stout, or even sours; we want to have something that will appeal to everyone.”
Because he and Miller prefer “more aggressive styles of beer,” expect to also see a selection of styles that appeal to “more seasoned palates.”
Nosh-wise, Dauntless will offer limited options: flavored popcorn and a meat and cheese board. Food trucks aren’t part of the regular plan, but a partnership with a next-door neighbor, The Garage, will provide a “small menu of hot food items” to brewery patrons, Beaird said.
Something else: JAKs Brewing and Taproom, Dublin
The Falcon-based brewery opened its second location, at 7715 Dublin Blvd., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday.
Founded in 2015, JAKs quickly outgrew its original space and expanded in 2017 to a larger home, in The Shops at Meridian Ranch, about 2 miles from its first location.
Check out the haps at the newest JAKs on Facebook at facebook.com/JAKsTaproomDublin
Stay tuned for the next installment of Pikes Pub for an update on two new breweries heading to Fountain, including Bell Brothers Brewing (ETA 2020) and Peaks N Pines Brewing, which plans to open its second location there this summer.