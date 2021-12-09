It was the perfect setting for a holiday-themed movie — comedy, action, romance or horror — as well as the perfect setup for an avalanche of awesomely overwrought puns.
A group of mostly strangers gathered at Britain’s highest-altitude inn to see an Oasis tribute band Nov. 26 got much more than they bargained for when Storm Arwen unleashed her might.
(Actually, let’s go ahead and add fantasy to the genre list. Because this is England!)
Their elevated oasis was about to get covered … in Wonderwalls … of SNOW!
Working title: “Stranded for Christmas,” “Champagne Superstorm,” or perhaps “The Prince and the Pub,” because if Hollywood and the Hallmark Channel have taught us anything it’s that every love story is more relatable if one of the players is secretly a royal.
If that was the case (totally possible because it was England!) the truth hasn’t yet come out now that the 61 attendees who set out to see Noasis play Oasis hits at the Tan Hill Inn have had time to process the unplanned three-day getaway that made global headlines — and everyone else kinda sorta weirdly jealous.
Even Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher got in on the fun on Dec. 1, responding to a question on Twitter that sought his two pence: “I’m actually jealous im always trying to get a lock inn.” (Remember what I said about puns?)
The Tan Hill Inn sits at 1,732 feet above sea level, perched “on a lonely site high in the Yorkshire Dales.” It wasn’t the first time customers who’d popped in for a drink or show got stuck due to a storm.
The most recent “lock in” couldn’t have come at a better time — supply and entertainment-wise. Stuck patrons spent three days dancing to Noasis, playing cards and pub quizzes, sleeping on floors, eating Yorkshire pudding — and yes, drinking beer. The inn’s owner had expected a much larger crowd, so there was plenty of food to go around – and 15 barrels of beer.
As patron Becky Longthorp later told The Daily Mail after being freed from the coziest temporary confinement, ever: “To be honest, I think the main worry was if the beer ran out really.”