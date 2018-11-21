This Thanksgiving shout-out goes to you, beer.
Thank you for getting me off the couch and socializing, on days when it felt as if Netflix had a lock on my soul. If it weren’t for you, I might not leave the house on weekends.
Thank you for making my fridge look busy and obscuring the leftovers that aren’t quite old enough to trash.
And for getting me up the Manitou Incline, which, had I not kept my eyes on the prize — a free Phantom Canyon beer (thank you, Phantom Canyon) — very likely would not have happened.
Thanks for being a palliative that makes my daily diet of news — and fast food, frozen dinners and nonfurry leftovers — a little more palatable.
Cheers to you for introducing me to new cities, and neighborhoods in my own hometown, that I otherwise might have missed, and for encouraging me to engage in stressful things: billiards, karaoke, technology. Without you, my tax returns might never get done.
Thanks, too, for the happy surprises — the “drunk octopus wants to fight you” bar coat hook that made me laugh so hard, you shot out my nose; that time the foam in my Tart of Darkness floated into the shape of a perfect heart. Sometimes, beer, it’s like you just get me.
Thank you for hazy and milkshake IPAs and for forcing me to expand my tastes to keep up with your creativity. Please send Eddyline my best for extending the run of its “limited edition” seasonal Grapefruit Yanker IPA, and also to the guy at Red Rock Liquors for suggesting I try it with a shot of gin and twist of lime. Surprisingly tasty.
Most of all, thank you for enriching my experience of Colorado Springs, for providing inspiration and context for conversations with fascinating people about fascinating things — history, charity, community, and, of course, you.
Here’s to you, beer, and all your suds-borne blessings in disguise.