It’s a good thing I live in modern times, because if I had to stalk even the weakest beer through the forest and fell it with a throw of my trusty hatchet … don’t expect me home with — or for — dinner.
Wait, did I say beer? I meant bear. But you get my point.
Which is more than I can say for the Jack’s Axe Throwing target at which I was aiming on an early July evening, at Black Forest Brewing Co.
On my fifth toss, though, I finally managed to stick the blade in the chunky wood bull’s-eye. Nowhere near the center, but at least it didn’t fall short or bounce back into the bed of the box truck.
“That’s pretty good for a first time,” said Jack’s founder and owner Bryan Rossmanith. “Some people get it down first throw. Sometimes it takes people a couple hours to get it down.”
People have been throwing axes at moving targets since prehistoric times, but legend holds that the first time recreational chuckers gathered to vie for best-of bragging rights was during frontier times in the American West. I’ve known guys to get competitive skipping pond rocks, so I find this a little hard to believe.
As a game of skill for the Everyman, and everyday, though, modern-day ax-throwing didn't get a lot of love outside Pioneer Days, Scottish Games and Renaissance fests. That’s starting to change, though, and with more opportunities more people are throwing in, in what if nothing else is the perfect setup for a “Hold my beer” moment.
“This doesn’t require any specific skill or ability. People who’ve never done any sports in their life come and throw,” Rossmanith said. “I was surprised how many women and younger girls just really, really enjoy it and how family oriented it is. A lot of people don’t believe it, but they get their kids and family out there and their grandparents and everybody is having a great time.”
Jack’s Axe Throwing doesn’t have a “Jack,” just a Bryan who liked the rhyme and fell for the sport several years ago while living in Denver.
“A few ax-throwing locations opened up, I decided to give it a try and I just fell in love with it,” said Rossmanith, 24, who graduated from Coronado High School and studied business at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. “I’d always loved axes and I played a lot of video games. I just really got into it.”
Rossmanith founded his company last summer, renting out portable ax-throwing setups and lumberjack-inspired games for indoor and outdoor events. In December, the company rolled out its two mobile ax-throwing trucks, which regularly can be found around town and at local breweries including Black Forest, Dueces Wild and FH Beerworks. Rossmanith also coordinates and hosts a league at USAAxethrowing.org; the eight-week competitive season, pitting brewery-sponsored teams against one another, kicks off soon.
“It’s like cornhole leagues, pool leagues, dart leagues, but with axes instead,” he said.
Including the handle, the ax is 12 inches long and weighs 1¼ pounds. Rossmanith said the biggest mistake throwers make is using too much muscle, trying to force the blade to lodge deep in the target.
“A lot of people think you have to throw it really hard to stick, but you just use your body. Keep your wrist taut, don’t flex, throw the arm down and let go,” Rossmanith said. “The ax will rotate on its own, just let it do its thing.”
Next time, I’ll have to remember not to try so hard.