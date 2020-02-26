Saturday is leap day, so brace yourself for Facebook photo flashbacks to 2016, the last time February went to 29.
Because the solar year is slightly longer than 365 days, every four years (generally speaking), we shim the Gregorian calendar so it keeps working right. Julius Caesar originally came up with the idea of adding a bonus day to address the drift that was throwing off seasonal festivals.
His edit to the old Roman calendar added a leap day in every year that was divisible by four. This solved the problem in the short term, but played out on a long enough timeline the calendar was still on track to deviate from the tropical year — this time outpacing it.
Pope Gregory XIII set out to recalibrate the calendar in the late 16th century. To do so, he did away with 10 days, decreeing that Thursday, Oct. 4, 1582, would be followed by Friday, Oct. 15, which I’m sure didn’t sit well with Libras (the pope was a Capricorn).
To keep things in line, the new Gregorian calendar also instituted some confusing rules about centurial leap years. To wit: a leap year at the turn of a century only happens if the year is also divisible by 400. So 1600 and 2000 were leap years, 1900 wasn’t, and the next will be 2400.
Point is, keeping our schedules from getting away from us is a challenge humans have struggled with since the alarm went off at the dawn of time.
So stop beating yourself up about being early or late and consider the wisdom reputedly uttered by Edgar Allan Poe:
“What care I how time advances? I am drinking ale today,” quoth the writer.
It’ll be 2048 the next time we have a Saturday leap day. Here are a few options for making this year’s count:
• Comedy Night at Cogstone.
They say a good joke is all about the timing. Yuk it up to the tune of professional stand-up comics at Cogstone Brewing Co., 7:30 at the brewery, 3858 Village Seven Road in Colorado Springs. Reserve your (free) tickets online at bit.ly/3ceVPuG,
• U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials watch party.
When milliseconds make all the difference, precision isn’t an afterthought. Watch long-distance runners as they seemingly defy time and physiology in the quest to represent Team USA in Japan, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at JAKs Brewery and Taproom on Dublin, 7715 Dublin Blvd. Info: bit.ly/2Vj3SAl
• Winter Craft Beer Festival, Boulder.
Launched six years ago to “disrupt your normal routine” during the late winter doldrums, this fest celebrates heartier, headier cold weather brews. The festival is 1-5 p.m. (VIPs get in at noon) at Balch Fieldhouse at Folsom Field on the CU Boulder campus. Tickets are $45-65 at wintercraft beerfestival.com
• Holidaily Brewing Co. anniversary.
Colorado’s only dedicated gluten-free brewery is celebrating four years with a leap day party at its taproom in Golden. The party will have giveaways, a special beer release and a 4-flight of IPAs that includes Boombastic Hazy IPA, which took gold in the gluten-free beer category at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival. More info: holidailybrewing.com