Most adult beverage fans have what they need to get the job done, and then some. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still items that can enhance, and simplify, our pursuits.
Here are a few gift suggestions for the imbiber, who might think she already has it all:
Save it for later
I am notorious for popping open a fresh beer, seconds before I decide I’m done drinking beer for the evening.
Because I abhor the wasting of suds, that beer goes back into the fridge, resealed to the best of my ability. If it came in a bottle, a rubber wine bottle stopper or leftover cork does the trick. Cans are more complicated. They get Saran Wrap or a (reusable!) surgical glove, snugged in place with an o-ring of hair scrunchie, rubber band or twist tie, whichever is readily available.
Believe it or not, as a fizz preserver, it kinda works. Not as well as the Beverage Buddee can covers ($6 for a 4-pack, on Amazon), though.
The folks on your list whose beer budgets sometimes open accounts their bellies can’t cash will thank you.
(For the record, the Beverage Buddee works even better when you clamp it down over a layer of Saran Wrap.)
Logo graft
We might not be the walking billboards we used to be, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate the makers of our favorite suds on our sleeves — and backs, heads, dogs etc. — while we go about our business in bubbles, and beyond.
Cerberus Brewing Co., for example, sells Cycle Dog (Cerberus logo) dog collars, leashes, bowls and key chains, all partly made from recycled bicycle inner tubes and many sporting a bonus bottle opener.
The west-side brewery is also selling an Elysium(IPA)-scented soy candle, made in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Food Report.
Mask up
Etsy has a range of options, including masks that boast a Velcro-seal flap that hides a straw-sized hole, that’ll let you imbibe while still saving face (and other stuff).
So maybe a mask with a straw hole doesn’t work so great for beer ... or maybe we just need to alter our thinking, like we’ve had to do with so many other things in 2020.
Beer
And if they’ve got all those things, you can’t go wrong gifting them their beverage of choice — and/or choice of beverage, etc. Gift certificates can be used for suds, brewery schwag and for dine-on-site services at breweries able to swing it, under the current safety guidelines. Check out Visit Colorado Springs’ website, at visitcos.com, for a list of local watering holes and restaurants with outdoor dining and heated patio options.