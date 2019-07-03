TV tonight
On a new episode of “Grown-ish,” Zoey and her girls head to the Johnson family home in Sherman Oaks for a weekend of self-care and detoxing. Meanwhile, Aaron reconnects with his passion for activism and hosts a fundraiser for his community. 6 p.m., Freeform
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
When John Prine comes out with new music, cherish it. This is the guy, after all, who didn’t have a new record in almost 14 years before 2018’s “The Tree of Forgiveness.” So yes, cherish these two new songs by the 72-year-old legend. Proceeds from “The Living Room Sessions” go to the ACLU and consist of a pair of singles sung alongside Margo Price and Jason Isbell. Listen to “Unwed Fathers” and “People Puttin’ People Down” at johnprine.bandcamp.com.