A not-so-long time ago, in a galaxy not-too-far, far away….
Brewing a decent beer in your basement was against the law.
A domestic staple craft that had been going strong since the fifth millennium B.C. was forced underground and nearly dried up when Prohibition took effect in the U.S. in 1920. While the ban on the production, transport and sale of “intoxicating” beverages ended in 1933, it would be another 40 years before homebrewing got the same kind of treatment.
To be fair, brewing beer at home technically wasn’t illegal after 1933, so long as you kept the alcohol content at 0.5% or less. And so it remained until 1978, when President Jimmy Carter signed legislation that helped set the stage for the modern brewing revolution. Later law changes that further opened the field for commercial brewing and brew pubs certainly goosed things along, but beer guru and Brewers Association founder Charlie Papazian has estimated that 90% of today’s great beer makers got their start through homebrewing.
Forty years on, the hobby has emerged from the man cave and now enjoys a vast appeal that spans generations and situations.
President Donald Trump famously does not drink, but Barack Obama’s tenure saw the brewing of the first presidential beer, a honey wheat ale from a kit. Don’t have a clue what you’re doing, or no White House kitchen, or garage, to do it in? Homebrew clubs and homebrew shops abound, and a number of businesses, including Fermentations in Colorado Springs, will let you buy the ingredients and brew on-site at their location, for a fee.
If you’ve been considering homebrewing but have not yet taken the plunge (like me), now’s the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Each year on the first Saturday in May, homebrewers nationwide gather to create a celebratory brew in honor of National Homebrew Day, May 7. Local homebrewers, including members of the Brew Brothers of Pikes Peak, will make their Big Brew early that morning at Pikes Peak Brewing Co., in Monument, and at 11 a.m. will raise a glass to the history that made it possible.
This year’s Big Brew Day falls on another pseudo-holiday in its own right.
“Since it’s on May 4th — as in, ‘May the Fourth be with you’ — we’re encouraging everyone to come to Big Brew Day wearing their best ‘Star Wars’ outfits,” said Josh Howard of Brew Brothers of Pikes Peak. “It should be a lot of fun.”
Ahead of the fest
Saturday also is the kickoff of the Feast of St. Arnold’s Pilgrimage of Pints, a liquid crawl through historical brews inspired by the June 8 beer festival at Chapel of Our Saviour in the city’s Broadmoor area.
Brewers participating in the pilgrimage have been asked to make beers that would have been familiar to the festival’s namesake, seventh-century Frankish bishop and patron saint of beer, St. Arnold of Metz.
The pre-fest beer crawl challenge, which can earn players discounted fest tickets, is meant to spur brewers to think outside the beer box and create recipes with historical resonance and modern drinkability. This year’s fest, for the first time, will include a day of competition among pilgrimage brews that focuses on entries’ overall “likability,” said pilgrimage coordinator Frederick Slane.
“There’s a lot of space to work in here — historical accuracy, modern interpretations and so on. We picked ‘likability’ so Pete Kilman (of Storybook Brewing Co.) wouldn’t have to put worms in his malt bill to have a historically accurate Arnold beer,” said Slane. “Judging on historical accuracy wouldn’t necessarily get us a good beer, if you get the drift here. And we figure brewers are using St. Arnold as a reason to try old styles created for their patrons to enjoy.”
Pilgrimage of Pints cartograms are available at participating breweries. Find a list, link to tickets and more festival info at feastofsaintarnold.com.