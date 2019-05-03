C-SPAN is rolling into town Tuesday to honor two Palmer High School seniors.
This year, Cristian Granados and Gabriel Wright were awarded first prize in C-SPAN’s 2019 StudentCam contest in which students created a five- or six-minute documentary on the theme: What does it mean to be American?
From 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday the TV network’s award-winning, state-of-the-art, 45-foot customized bus will stop by the downtown school at 301 N. Nevada Ave. The two students will be presented with a StudentCam certificate of merit during a ceremony for classmates, teachers, family members and elected officials. Their winning video will also be screened.
Students and teachers will be able to tour the C-SPAN bus and learn about the network through interactive kiosks and demonstrations. Visitors can also participate in C-SPAN’s “Voices From the Road” project by sharing what it means to be an American.
Granados and Wright’s video, “What it Means to Be American: Voting,” placed first in the High School — West Division and earned them $3,000, which the pair split. It tackles gerrymandering, the exclusion of Native American voters and requirements, such as photo IDs, and includes the voices of Colorado Springs Democrats, Sen. Pete Lee and state Rep. Tony Exum.