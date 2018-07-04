Blues Under the Bridge is going to the wolves, and we’re not just talking about headliners Los Lobos.
When opening act and “blues tribute project band” Vegan Wolf takes the stage Saturday afternoon, the performance will honor two of the concert’s original pack members, Robert “Wolfman” Belfour and John-Alex Mason, said Don Goede, who plays guitar and sings in the Manitou Springs-based band.
Goede met Belfour through Mason, a Colorado Springs native and celebrated bluesman who was just 35 when he died from surgical complications in 2011. By early 2015, Belfour too was gone, at age 74.
“They both kicked off the first Blues Under the Bridge (in 2007). Both died way too young,” said Goede, whose group is fronted by singer, stage and voice-over actress Caren Lyn “Ma” Tackett and covers songs by Mason and Belfour, as well as blues classics and a limited number of originals.
All proceeds from sales of the band’s music go to support real wolves, their care and upkeep in captivity at Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide and at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which in May welcomed a rare litter of Mexican gray wolf pups.
“We have one song to date called ‘Little Wolf’ … (and) are going to write several songs for the wolf puppies and donate royalties,” Goede said in an email.
The name, Vegan Wolf, is a wink to the audience that, hey, the band realizes it’s something of a paradox: a roots blues outfit composed of “contemporary American white people,” Goede said.
“We all get sad and down and out, but I’m not sure we can have the blues in the same way the original musical artists did,” he said. “The same way a vegan wolf probably wouldn’t last long in the wild.”