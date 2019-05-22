Thousands filled the streets of Old Colorado City on the second day of Territory Days on Sunday, May 26, 2012. Territory Days is being held in Old Colorado City through Monday, Memorial Day. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett)
Young prospectors pan for gold at Territory Days in Old Colorado City on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Lisa Walton, The Gazette)
Territory Days in Old Colorado City celebrates the history of the region. The free event is Saturday through Monday. Photo by Kristin Goode
Territory Days in Old Colorado City offers music, entertainment, vendors, beer garden and more. The free event is Saturday through Monday. Photo by Kristin Goode
Hoop dancers perform during a live music performance at Territory Days in Old Colorado City on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Lisa Walton, The Gazette)
Todd North grills turkey legs at the Rocky Mountain Turkey Leg stand at Territory Days on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Lisa Walton, The Gazette)
Hoop dancers perform during a live music performance at Bancroft Park during Territory Days on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Old Colorado City. (Photo by Lisa Walton, The Gazette)
Hoop dancers perform during a live music performance at Bancroft Park during Territory Days in Old Colorado City on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Lisa Walton, The Gazette)
The annual three-day Territory Days event attracts about 50,000 people to its blocks-long celebration of what was once Colorado City, the last settlement before gold seekers headed into the mountains of Cripple Creek. Festivities include music, food, entertainment and a Memorial Day observance at 3 p.m. Monday in Bancroft Park.
Weather forecast: Highs are expected to be in the 70s from Saturday through Monday, with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain Sunday and Monday afternoon.
Fun fact: In 1859, a small settlement named El Dorado was renamed Colorado City and became the first permanent town in the Pikes Peak region. By 1886, the Colorado Midland Railroad was one of the town's largest employers. And after gold first was discovered in Cripple Creek in 1891, four gold ore reduction mills began to operate.