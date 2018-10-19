You’ve probably heard of the War of 1812, but what about the War of Currents?
(Crickets.)
This was the famous battle between two of history’s more interesting and prolific inventors: Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. The latter, who inspired the name of Elon Musk’s electric vehicles, lived in these parts from 1899 to 1900. He built a lab in the Knob Hill area, at Kiowa and Foote streets, and worked there eight months. At one point, he famously blew out the city’s power grid.
“He was out there making high-voltage emission, and suddenly the sparks went dead,” said Richard Munson, author of the new Tesla biography, “Tesla: Inventor of the Modern.” He’ll speak about Tesla’s time in the Springs on Tuesday at Cornerstone Arts Center at Colorado College. The free event will include a question-and-answer session.
“He got on the phone to the El Paso Electric Co. and screamed at them for turning off the power. They screamed back at him and said, ‘You blew our fuses, you wild man.’ He had to come back into the power company and retrofit their blown-out transformers and generators before they could get more power back out to the station.”
Munson became infatuated with the idea of writing a book about Tesla while doing a history of the electricity industry. It revealed a dramatic conflict between the two inventors over how best to transmit electricity. Edison was all about direct current, which wasn’t very powerful and couldn’t go far. Tesla was a proponent of alternating current, which could be sent long distances and was more available to more people.
During their War of Currents, Edison tried to discredit Tesla’s work by electrocuting animals to prove that alternating current was dangerous.
“He was terrible,” Munson said about Edison.
Tesla’s AC eventually won out. Entrepreneur George Westinghouse, an inventor and engineer, built a plant at Niagara Falls that powered New York City through AC. Power grids still are built using those principles. Edison was right, though, that the average Joe can’t use the huge amount of energy from AC to power his coffeemaker. Most plug-in devices convert AC back to DC.
Tesla came to the Springs from New York City, where his attempts to achieve higher voltages had outgrown his small lab. He sought the open space, crisp air and thin atmosphere of the Rocky Mountains.
“He did some amazing things there,” Munson said. “He was able to produce 50 million volts of electricity, which is a remarkable amount of power, that he could accumulate and control. He made streamers and lightning that shot into the air 135 feet. Lightning was previously reserved for nature, and suddenly there was a man making lightning.”
During his experiments in his Knob Hill lab, Tesla sent electric currents into the Earth, which made horses with metal horseshoes prance and attracted butterflies. He operated under the theory that the Earth had a natural electric current, and people around the world someday could plug into the Earth for whatever electricity they needed.
Eventually, his electrical needs grew larger than he could sustain in the Springs, and he left for Long Island, N.Y., where he built an even bigger tower.
But in Colorado Springs, Munson said, “He became a local sensation. His lab was on the east side of town, and it appeared as though hell was breaking loose and fire was belching from the building. The locals were in awe of this magician who could control forces nobody had ever seen before.”