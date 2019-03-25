Steve Miller Band, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
Denver's newest concert venue, Mission Ballroom, located in the RiNo neighborhood, recently announced eight new shows through September.. Ticket requests are open for some shows now, while other tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The venue will use a new system called Mission Fair Ticketing for select concerts to ensure all get a shot at scoring seats to shows that might sell out. Go online to missionballroom.com or axs.com.
Aug. 13: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, $79.95 to $249.95. Tickets on sale Friday.
Aug. 15: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, with Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf, $25 to $80. Tickets on sale Friday.
Aug. 21: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, $29.75 to $30. Ticket request period open now through Saturday.
Aug. 24: Highly Suspect, $32.50 to $45. Ticket request period open now through Saturday.
Sept. 1: Flux Pavilion, $25.75 to $37. Tickets on sale Friday.
Sept. 6-7: The National, with Alvvays, $54.45. Tickets on sale Friday.
Sept. 23: Maggie Rogers, $43.50 to $45. Tickets on sale Friday.
Sept. 30: Marina, $48.50 to $53.50. Tickets on sale Friday.