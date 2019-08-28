Colorado, in general, is a shining beacon for indie music.
“A lot of indie music either comes here to test market their stuff, or it’s born here,” said Michael Bailey, a producer of the Monument Indie Fest at Western Museum of Mining and Industry.
Eighteen alternative rock bands from across the country will perform Saturday and Sunday, including headliners The Dollyrots, from Los Angeles, and The Unlikely Candidates, from Fort Worth, Texas.
Colorado bands include Dream Feed, which is “America’s Got Talent” finalist and Monument singer-songwriter Miguel Dakota’s new band, and Television Generation, VYNYL, Citra, F.C. Westcott and Beth Williams. Each band will play for 45 minutes, minus the two headlining acts, which get 75 minutes.
The festival is an offshoot of Texas Indie Fest, which started a decade ago in Austin and ran in conjunction with the popular South by Southwest music party. This year, founders decided to expand into Colorado and take advantage of our affinity for indie music.
“A lot of bands from Colorado Springs get signed and move up to the big leagues,” Bailey said. “Denver is huge in pop punk and alternative punk. Music coming out of the Springs is a little bit older, from people in their mid-to-late 30s who like heavy metal. Music from Denver is stuff that college kids are listening to.”
The family-friendly event also will feature a kids’ zone, food trucks and adult beverages, and the museum will be open during the day on Saturday.
Bailey’s particularly stoked about Shellshock Lullaby from Butte, Mont.; Wildermiss, a popular Denver band; and Sunday’s headliner, The Unlikely Candidates, a five-piece that’s getting a lot of play on alternative music stations, including local station RXP.
“There’s some top-notch music on this,” he said.
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE