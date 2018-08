Hip hop star Nelly will perform in concert Sept. 22 at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs. Fat Joe will open the show.

Tickets are $34-$69 and on sale now. Call 591-7699 or go online to ticketreturn.com.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper's career took off in 2000 with his debut album "Country Grammar" and its top 10 title-track hit. His seventh album "M.O" was released in 2013. His hits include "Hot in Herre," "Ride Wit Me," "Just a Dream," "Cruise" and "Millionaire."