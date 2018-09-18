It's National Cheesburger Day on Tuesday in the U.S., with some restaurants offering deals.
Some of the bargains include:
- Red Robin: $2 off its combo deal. Get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless fries for $5 throughout the day when you dine in.
- Wendy’s: Grab the app, make a purchase and you’ll get a free Dave’s single included. The deal is good to the end of September.
- McDonald's: Download the app and order on your phone to get a free cheeseburger.
