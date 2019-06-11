Get yourself to the Penrose Public Library downtown for a gander at the mural that earned its creator $10,000.
Mauricio Ramirez, of Berwyn, Ill., was awarded Art on the Street's Juror Award for his mural "Fire in My Sol." The 77-foot-long painting stretches along the south wall of the library's surface parking lot on West Pikes Peak Avenue.
“I create artwork that crosses borders and boundaries. … My more personal artwork is a contribution to the community: frequently a cultural icon that transcends rich, intersecting historical and popular culture references that speak to the complex diaspora of the United States. I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of how the visibility of culture can lead to not only the growth of confidence, but also care within our communities," wrote Ramirez in an artist statement.
Six sculptures and six murals are in the 21st annual Art on the Streets, a downtown outdoor sculpture gallery that will be up through next spring. A map of the works is at downtowncs.com/aots.