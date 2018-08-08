THE MOTET8 p.m. Saturday, with Jaden Carlson Band at 6 p.m., Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, 4218 County Road 3A, Cañon City, $45, includes admission to the park on day of the concert; 888-333-5597, royalgorgebridge.com
The first time Lyle Divinsky let loose his soulful voice in front of an audience was as a high school senior before his state championship basketball game.
His coach threw him on the mic for a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“He let me do it as a challenge,” Divinsky said from his home in Denver. “I did that and fell in love with it.”
For 2½ years, Divinsky has served as frontman for the popular Colorado-based jam and funk band The Motet. They’ll perform Saturday as part of the Park After Dark Concert Series at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City.
The seven-piece band, which drummer Dave Watts started in 1998 as The Dave Watts Motet in Boulder, called Divinsky out of the blue and asked if he was interested in the gig.
The singer, who lived in Portland, Maine, at the time, was floored. The group sent him an instrumental and asked him to write some lyrics. That song became “The Truth” off their seventh album, 2016’s “Totem.”
Though he never doubted that joining The Motet was the right decision, there was one small grievance.
“I’d just finished the solo album I’d been working on for four or five years,” he joked. “They could have saved me a lot of money if they’d called me before that.”
For Divinsky, it’s been all about adding a little soul and R&B to the funk band. He grew up with a musician father who introduced him to Marvin Gaye, Erykah Badu, Sam Cooke and Motown. Whatever they’re playing, though, he’s having a good time.
“It’s just fun. No matter what you’re going through, when you step on stage, it becomes an all-out party,” he said. “These musicians are some of the most talented I’ve ever met. Being able to go through and be blown away by them every single night is incredible.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette, 636-0270, jen.mulson@gazette.com