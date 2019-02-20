“SING! RAISE THE ROOF BOYCHOIR FESTIVAL CONCERT”By Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ent Center for the Arts, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$15; 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
Joining a choir can be fraught with anxiety for a boy, especially when he might be the only one in a sea of girls.
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale’s long-standing annual “Sing! Raise the Roof Boychoir Festival Concert” seeks to help those young singers feel good about their hobby.
“This is an opportunity for us to give enthusiastic boy singers a place to come and feel accepted,” said Kim Schultz, CSCC’s Summit Ensemble conductor and outreach coordinator.
The 90-minute concert is Saturday at Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
The evening’s musical selections are themed around “We are” and feature songs about strength, empowerment and pride in being exactly who you are. Highlights include “This is Me” from the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” a gospel arrangement of the hymn “How Can I Keep From Singing” and a song titled “We Are the Voices.”
“It’s a really important statement for boys and young men at this time,” said Schultz, “when we see so much social anxiety and mental illness. We’re trying to give young people things to empower themselves through music.”
More than 100 boys in grades three through 12 from the Pikes Peak region will participate. Fewer than 30 are from CSCC. The rest were recommended by their music and choir teachers.
Some of the youths are in choir to pursue a career on Broadway or in classical music, while others simply figure it’s fun.
“For some boys, there’s some stigma around joining choir,” said Schultz. “But once they join and realize they like it, they stay. In some schools, especially smaller schools, there might be one boy who wants to sing, and it feels very much like you’re alone.”
