It's never too early to start thinking about Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer.
What better way to celebrate than a home-grown music festival? The MeadowGrass Music Festival's lineup was released recently, and features folk, rock, Americana, indie and roots bands such as Woodshed Red, The Ballroom Thieves, Tea Leaf Green, Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express, and Reckless Kelly.
The family-friendly weekend is May 24-26 at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest and includes music workshops, activities for kids, vendors and on-site camping. Tickets are on sale now; visit meadowgrass.org.