Manitou Springs artist Karen Storm took top honors at the prestigious Governor’s Art Show at Loveland Museum and honored the memory of iconic painter Georgia O’Keeffe in the process.
Storm’s painting “Soaring” was dubbed best of show at the annual exhibit in Loveland. It captures the steep peach and orange canyons of Chimney Rock near Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, where O’Keeffe lived for four decades. Inspiration hit during a camping trip to the Southwest a couple of years ago with her husband.
“I cried,” Storm said of her reaction to learning she had won. “They don’t tell you ahead of time. I was looking at work, and saw one of mine. I walked up to it, saw the tag, and found out I had won best of show. It was a really exciting moment.”
The award comes with $1,000.
“That’ll buy a lot of paint,” said Storm, an Impressionistic contemporary painter.
Three other Pikes Peak region painters also were accepted into the Governor’s Art Show: Deb Komitor, Michael Baum and Joan Judge.
It’s Storm’s fifth time in the show, and her third time receiving kudos — in 2016 and 2018, she earned awards of merit. Four of her pieces were accepted into this year’s exhibit, which is up through June 2. Two of those works, including “Soaring,” have been sold. Storm will be the featured artist next month at Arati Artists Gallery in Colorado Springs.