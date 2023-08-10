Take a little trip to the Colorado Springs Lowrider Super Show to cap off the summer season. The Broadmoor World Arena will host one of Lowrider Magazine’s nationally known shows Saturday.

With other Lowrider Super Show locations in Atlanta, Chicago and Houston, Colorado Springs might seem like a fish out of water. But according to Lowrider Super Show promoter Beto Espinosa and his team, Colorado fits right in.

“Colorado has always had a thriving lowrider culture. It’s absolutely huge here in Colorado Springs as well as surrounding cities and beyond,” Espinosa said. “From car clubs to solo riders, it’s thriving with lowriders and car enthusiasts in general.”

According to Espinosa and his assistant Reyna Trevino, lowrider culture in Colorado exists beyond designated events like car club shows.

“Almost every weekend you can find a car show, fiesta, kickback or a cruise happening in our state that are all about the lifestyle, culture, tradition and history tied to lowriding,” the two said. “A lot of pride and hard work goes into this lifestyle.”

Emerging from Mexican American youth culture in the ’40s, lowriders have become a staple of Chicano culture and grown in broader cultural influence since. The customized cars feature lower bodies, artistic designs and an adjustable suspension, allowing the car to coast at various heights. The Super Show will feature customized cars, trucks, bikes and motorcycles.

Put on by Lowrider, an American automobile magazine that originated in San Jose, Calif., in 1977, the Super Show focuses on the lifestyle and culture of those who drive and customize the lowriders just as much as the vehicles. Espinosa and his team want attendees to walk away with a glimpse of the “lowrider experience.”

The event will take place inside the arena and outside in the parking lot. Complete with local vendors and live performances from Mack 10, Twista, Lil Flip and many more, the event is more than just automobiles.

“We invite everyone from all walks of life to our event,” Espinosa said. “Our event is more than cars. We have music, food and various different vendors. We strive to provide an entertainment experience for everyone to enjoy. We want attendees to come to our show and when they leave, we want them to be more excited and already anticipating next year’s event.”