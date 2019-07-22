"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo will stop by Pikes Peak Center on Oct. 24 to channel messages from your dead loved ones.
Tickets for "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" are $39.75 to $89.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The New York Times best-selling author will share personal stories, explain her gift and read for people in the audience. She's been a practicing medium for two decades and has starred in her own reality TV show on TLC since 2011.