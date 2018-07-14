Two art collections will make the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College immeasurably richer.
Philanthropists Kathy Loo and Jim Raughton recently made formal commitments to bequeath their collections to the museum.
“The value is in the intrinsic value that comes to the FAC in the museum collection,” said FAC Director Erin Hannan. “The value to the community is in being able to enjoy it and experience it as a curated exhibition.”
The “Dusty and Katherine Loo Collection” first was promised to the FAC in 1993 by Kathy and her late husband, Dusty Loo. It features 65 Colorado and regional landscapes by artists including Charles Partridge Adams, Albert Bierstadt, Charles Bunnell and Boardman Robinson. Kathy also has promised a significant endowment in her estate to support the collection.
Raughton’s “Dr. Jim Raughton Broadmoor Art Academy Collection” features works by artists who were prominent in the Broadmoor Art Academy. The number of pieces remains undetermined. Raughton also has promised an endowment.
Raughton’s collection feels particularly meaningful to Hannan and Museum Director Rebecca Tucker, as the FAC will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. The museum grew out of the BAM, which achieved notable accolades in the 1920s and ’30s as an art school.
The gift will provide “a national collection for researchers, visitors and folks interested in the history of Colorado Springs,” said Tucker. “These paintings are key to Colorado and tremendous examples of some of the most important artists of the region.”
