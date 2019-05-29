The combination of summer and outdoor concerts is a match made on the best dating app.
If you’ve never relaxed back on a blanket or in a camping chair under a warm, setting sun, while the sounds of jazz, bluegrass, folk and R&B float on the current, then you haven’t lived easy in the summertime.
Some of these mostly free concert series have been around for decades, including the Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks, which celebrates 35 years of outdoor music. And then there are the Sack Lunch Serenade Shows at City Auditorium, which are technically not an outdoor performance, but can boast 25 years of sharing free silent films accompanied by organists on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ.
FIRST & MAIN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
5-7 p.m. Fridays
First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point, 955-6060
June 7: Jeffrey Alan Band (country)
June 14: Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene (rockabilly)
June 21: Martini Shot (pop, rock, swing)
June 28: Tejon Street Corner Thieves (bluegrass, blues)
July 5: Voodoo Hawks (classic rock, country)
July 12: Wildermiss (indie, rock)
July 19: Lisa McCall Band (rock, country)
July 26: Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors (R&B, pop)
COLORADO SPRINGS PHILHARMONIC
July 4: Summer Symphony in Memorial Park, activities, concessions and music by Wild Blue Country (pop, country) at 5:30 p.m., symphony at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
July 5: Symphony Above the Clouds, athletic field of Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelly Road, gates open at 5 p.m., music at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk
PIKES PEAK JAZZ AND SWING SOCIETY’S JAZZ IN THE PARKS
6-8 p.m. most Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Aug. 28
Shows at Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard, unless otherwise noted, 592-9541
July 3: The Mississippi Mudders, The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.
July 10: All in Jazz
July 17: New Horizons Kicks Band
July 24: The Swing Connection, featuring vocalist Laura Davis
July 31: Springs Contemporary Jazz Band
Aug. 7: Triple Play Quartet, featuring Tom Fowler
Aug. 14: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 21 JoRiCa + 1
Aug. 28: Air Force Academy Falconaires and Alumni Band
HILLSIDE GARDENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute, $7, includes ticket for one nonalcoholic beverage, beer or wine, 520-9463
June 5: Psychedeligates (60s, 70s rock)
June 12: John Wise and Tribe (New Orleans R&B)
June 19: Davenports (classic rock)
June 26: Rawbert Beard (‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s rock)
July 3: Levi and Rifkin (variety, dance)
July 10: John Booth and the Night Watch (blues, rock)
July 17: BJ Estares and Route 61 (electric blues)
July 24: Redraw the Farm (folk, rock)
July 31: Balanced Rock (acoustic rock)
Aug. 7: Bill Emery Band (swing, jazz)
Aug. 14: Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler Quartet (Frank Sinatra tribute)
Aug. 21: Skean Dubh (Celtic)
Aug. 28: Playing with Smoke (classic rock, blues)
Sept. 4: Boyd Sweeney Band (swing dance)
Sept. 11: Tejon Street Corner Thieves (country, blues, bluegrass)
Sept. 18: Larry Lafferty and Vehicle (big band, classic rock)
MUSIC ON THE MESA
4 to 7 p.m. second Saturdays through August and Saturdays in September
Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, 633-2202
June 8: Blue Steel (rock ‘n’ roll)
July 13: Pandas and People (alternative rock)
Aug. 10: Davina and the Vagabonds (blues, jazz)
Sept. 7: Mile High (army band, pop, classic rock)
Sept. 14: Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene (rockabilly, jump blues)
Sept. 21: Spinphony (lively pop, electric string quartet)
Sept. 28: Brass Authority and Barkeley Avenue (army bands, jazz and New Orleans-style)
MANITOU SPRINGS LIBRARY LAWN CONCERTS
6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Manitou Springs Public Library, 701 Manitou Ave., 685-5206; in case of bad weather, concerts will be inside at Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs
June 4: Michael Reese (rock)
June 11: Balanced Rock (original rock)
June 18: Anglum Mock & Greene (acoustic Americana)
June 25: The Mitguards (Americana, folk)
July 2: Tenderfoot Bluegrass
July 9: The Storys (folk, classic rock)
July 16: Out of Nowhere (bluegrass)
July 23: Skean Dubh (neo-traditional Celtic)
July 30: The Jeremy Facknitz Band (folk, rock)
Aug. 6: Bill Emery Band (jazz, pop)
Aug. 13: Unlok (easy listening)
FOREST LAKES SUMMER CONCERTS
6-8 p.m. second and fourth Fridays
Waterfront Park, corner of Waterfront and Forest Lakes drives, Monument, 888-3363, 428-6343
June 14: Cowboy Dave
June 28: Groove N Motion
July 12: The Inman Brothers Band (pop, rock, Americana, country, blues)
July 26: Martini Shot (pop, rock, swing)
Aug. 9: HeresToFightin (indie rock, pop, electric/acoustic)
Aug. 23: Dream Feed
BANNING LEWIS RANCH SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
6-8 p.m.
Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 522-2432
June 6: Soul School (R&B, dance, soul, funk)
June 20: Inman Brothers Band (classics, rock, blues, jazz, country, variety)
July 11: Buckstein (Americana, country)
July 25: Woodshed Red (bluegrass, pop, variety)
Aug. 8: Dearling (rock, pop, Americana)
Aug. 22: Martini Shot (pop, rock, swing)
JAZZ IN THE GARDEN AT GRACE AND ST. STEPHEN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
7 p.m. Fridays
601 N. Tejon St., 328-1125
May 31: Tony Exum Jr.
June 14: Wayne Wilkinson Trio
June 28: Little London Belles
July 12: Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals
July 26: Hennessy 6
Aug. 9: Air Force Academy Falconaires
Aug. 23: Moses Jones Quartet
MACKENZIE PLACE FRESH AIR CONCERT
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., MacKenzie Place, 1605 Elm Creek View, 633-8181
June 22: The Flying W Wranglers (bluegrass, country)
MANITOU SPRINGS SODA SPRINGS CONCERT SERIES
7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., 685-5089
June 13: Swing Factory Big Band
June 17: Little London Winds (variety)
June 20: TBD
June 24: Little London Winds (variety)
June 27: Bare Bones Trombone Choir
July 1: Ice cream social at 5:30 p.m., followed by Little London Winds (variety)
July 8: Little London Winds (variety)
July 11: Swing Factory Big Band
July 15: Little London Winds (variety)
July 18: Silver Moon Riders
July 22: Little London Winds (variety)
July 25: Academy Jazz Ensemble
July 29: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 1: TBD
Aug. 5: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 8: Swing Factory Big Band
Aug. 12: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 15: Silver Moon Riders
MUSIC ON THE LABYRINTH
6:30 p.m. Saturdays
First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., 633-8888
June 1: Colorado Brass Arts (jazz)
June 15: Joe and Katie Uveges (folk, singer songwriter)
June 29: Alicia Baker (variety)
July 13: Peak Big Band
July 27: All Those Who Wander (folk)
Aug. 10: Academy Jazz Ensemble
FLYING HORSE SUMMER CONCERTS
6-8 p.m. first and third Thursdays
Angel Mist Park, 13509 Silverton Road, 389-0700
June 6: Academy Jazz Ensemble
June 20: Burnt Lips (rock, reggae)
July 4: Balanced Rock (rock)
July 18: Slopeside (rock, blues, pop)
Aug. 1: John Weeks Band (blues, funk, rock)
Aug. 15: ZYZZYX (funk, rock, dance)
SACK LUNCH SERENADE SHOWS
Noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 29, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; shows move to Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., July 4 and Sept. 5 through 26, 473-2010
Free silent films accompanied by organists on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, $5 lunches available.
WOODLAND MUSIC SERIES
Indoors at Ute Pass Cultural Center or outdoors at the Woodland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-5284
June 7: Swing Factory Big Band, 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, 7:30 p.m. concert, indoors
June 8: Colorado College Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., indoors
July 13: Purely Bluegrass, Kantankerous and Blue Canyon Boys, 11 a.m., outdoors (bluegrass)
Aug. 10: Swing Factory Big Band, Air Force Falconaires, 11 a.m., outdoors (big band, jazz)
Sept. 14: The Nostalgics, 11 a.m., outdoors (‘50s, ‘60s)
UNIVERSITY VILLAGE COLORADO FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
6-8 p.m. Fridays
North plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave., uvcshopping.com
June 7: Shamarr Allen (New Orleans-style jazz)
June 14: Funkiphino (dance variety, new and old school)
June 21: Buckstein (modern country, rock)
June 28: Wood Belly (bluegrass, newgrass)
July 5: Inman Brothers (Americana, pop, rock)
July 12: Soul School (R&B, dance, pop), with guest A Girl Named Sethe (Sade tribute)
July 19: Dearling (modern country, rock, pop)
July 26: Dotsero (contemporary jazz)
Aug. 2: Farewell Angelina (all-female country)
Aug. 9: Swing Je T’aime (gypsy jazz, swing)
Aug. 16: Incendio (instrumental nuevo Spanish, world)
PAINT THE TOWN BLUE SERIES
5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17, pikespeakblues.org
Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.
June 6: Steve Crenshaw Band
June 13: Mojomama
June 20: The SoulCasters
June 27: The Symbols
July 11: Dave Day with Route 61
July 18: Wendy St. Cyre Band
MONUMENT CONCERTS IN THE PARK
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays
Limbach Park bandshell, Second and Front streets, Monument, 481-3282
June 5: Wirewood Station (Americana, pop, bluegrass, acoustic)
June 1: Martini Shot (pop, rock, swing)
June 19: Dotsero (contemporary instrumental, pop, jazz)
June 26: Soul School (R&B, dance, pop, soul, funk)
July 10: The Inman Brothers Band (Americana, pop, rock, variety)
July 17: Dream Feed with Miguel Dakota (pop, rock)
July 24: Hammerstadt Band (rock, jazz, world, variety)
July 31: Ashtonz (pop, Americana, variety)
Aug. 7: Eighty3 Band (dance, pop, rock, ‘80s, variety)
Aug. 14: Incendio (nuevo Spanish pop, world)
Aug. 21: Collective Groove (R&B, dance, horn band)
MUSICAL MONDAYS IN MONUMENT VALLEY PARK
7 p.m. Mondays
Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St., fmvp.net
July 8: Tribe (blues, reggae, New Orleans R&B)
July 15: One More Shot (classic rock, R&B, country)
July 22: The Wayne Wilkinson Trio (high-octane jazz guitar)
July 29: Easy Morning Rebel (Rob and Deirdre from Woodshed Red)
SUMMER CONCERTS IN THE GLEN
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; in case of bad weather, concerts will be moved inside
July 3: Mississippi Mudders (New Orleans dixieland)
July 10: All Those Who Wander (folk, alternative)
July 24: Flying W Wranglers (cowboy country)
July 31: Mo Mungus (reggae)
Aug. 7: Wirewood Station (bluegrass)
Aug. 14: Underground Clarinet Quartet (light classical, Broadway)
BLACK FOREST SUMMER JAZZ CONCERT SERIES
6:30 p.m. Thursdays
Black Forest Log School Park Pavilion, corner of Shoup and Black Forest roads, in case of bad weather, concerts will be inside Black Forest Community Hall, 12530 Black Forest Road
July 11: New Horizons Band
July 18: Triple Play
July 25: Peak Big Band
Aug. 1: All in Jazz Trio
Aug. 8: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 15: The Front Range Big Band
Aug. 22: Peak Big Band
