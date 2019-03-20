If you hear the sounds of jam band noodling emanating from the big pink hotel this weekend, stay calm. The universe isn’t spinning off its axis.
It’s only Boogie at The Broadmoor, a new roots, Americana, folk and bluegrass festival headlined by Leftover Salmon, one of Colorado’s most popular and longtime jam bands. The group is heading into its 30th year together.
“I chalk it up to the music is very authentic and closely aligned with American roots music, which I think never goes out of style,” said Greg Garrison, the band’s bass player since 2000. “The band has never really chased any trend in rock or pop music. Roots music in the past 10 or 15 years has seen a resurgence and is continually reinventing itself, so that’s a benefit to us.”
The festival will run Friday through Sunday at The Broadmoor. Most of the concerts will take over the International Center, though other activities will be scattered throughout the hotel, such as a screening of the 1984 film “This is Spinal Tap” and morning yoga.
The lineup boasts big bands, including the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Sam Bush, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Bluegrass Generals, Southern Avenue, The Sweet Lillies and Tenth Division. Local Americana band Woodshed Red will open the festival with a free show at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
For the past four years, Leftover Salmon headlined a similar festival at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. This year, the band wanted to shift gears and started looking for a new venue. The Broadmoor caught their eye, though the change didn’t come without some reservations.
“We were skeptical,” said Garrison, who splits his time between Lakewood and Conifer. “There’s the kind of conservative calling card that the Springs carries in relation to the rest of the Front Range, but once our management went and talked with The Broadmoor and we saw the receptivity, we started to feel more comfortable.”
It might be the first time such a festival takes place at the iconic hotel, though it has served as host to Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz for a number of years.
“It’s a big, brand new experiment,” said Garrison. “Most of what we do seems to be.”
