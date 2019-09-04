The Front Range Open Studios Tour is not your average art experience.
“Our focus, unlike other studio tours, is on education,” says Nancy Bonig, creator of the Front Range Open Studios Tour.
“Most studio tours are simply an opportunity for artists to sell their work, so they ask the public to go from location to location, and all they’re seeing is finished product. I wanted the public to see where and how art was created, and why it costs what it does.”
Art lovers can head to Monument to explore some of the best art the area has to offer. In each studio, visitors have the opportunity to engage with artists and watch them create their work. If you’re feeling confident, certain creators will be hosting opportunities to create pieces people can then take home or donate to a community art project.
Pieces on sale during the tour are available at a special discounted price, so it is even easier to take home a memory of time spent in the studios. Participants will also be entered to win gift certificates to local restaurants or original art by the Monument artists.
Twenty-two artists are participating at 16 locations, each showcasing unique media and techniques. Bonig is proud of the artists participating in this year’s event, having selected each of them as the best creators for the studio tour. While artists often seem inscrutable and their work mysterious, that is not the case here, she says.
“Artists are usually a reclusive type; this is why they sell their work in galleries. They want to stay in their studios all day and create things — it’s a sanctuary for them,” says Bonig.
“What’s unusual about this is that these artists were handpicked because they were willing to open up their studios to the public and show them how these things are done.”
This educational event is first and foremost designed to be interactive, to bridge the gap between Monument’s artists and the greater community.
In 2006, a group of artists came together to discuss the need for a studio tour in the area. Bonig spent the next few years working with artists and events across the state, learning the best way to organize and plan to open local studios to the public.
In 2011 Front Range Open Studios was born, dedicated to developing a new studio and sharing the love of art and its creation. A few years later the organization shifted to a nonprofit status. The studio is sponsored by the town of Monument and local business, allowing it to continue to fill the gap in art and culture often left by budget cuts.
Bonig says, “The two sides of the community are helping each other. We are helping the community to let people know that downtown Monument is a cute little quaint historical area, and they in turn are helping us advertise so we can get the word out.”
The tour begins in Monument this weekend. Maps are available online at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Kate Powell, The Gazette