One routine test at his doctor’s office, and John Tesh’s life was upended.
Prostate cancer. Between stage 3 and stage 4.
“When I got the diagnosis, I was 63. The weird thing is, I was ready to go,” said the Emmy Award-winning pianist from Scottsdale, Ariz., where he was at work on his syndicated radio show, “Intelligence for Your Life.” He has a TV show with the same name.
Fortunately, he got a few choice words from a pastor friend, Andrew Womack, founder of Andrew Womack Industries and Charis Bible College, both in Colorado Springs.
“He said, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not God’s best for you. You have to fight,’” said Tesh, 66.
And fight he did. Eight months ago, he was deemed cancer-free.
He’ll be at Springs Church on Thursday for “An Evening with John Tesh.”
Usually he’s backed by an orchestra, big band or jazz band, but this time it’s him and three others: his son, who’ll play ukulele and perform some family-friendly comedy; his daughter, a trained dancer who’ll perform to a few of his songs; and a saxophone player. The show will feature mostly original music, including love songs and selections from the Tour de France bike race. He’s titled it “Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano,” and it’s a build-up to filming his eighth Public Broadcasting Service special.
“It’s performance art-type stuff,” he said. “The music is synchronized to video, like music for the Olympic Games and Howie Mandel’s cartoon show. There are stories about my trials and tribulations. It’s a journey. We get the audience involved in what we do. It’s a cross between ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and a worship service.”
With the cancer behind him, the longtime entertainer now is focused on piecing together his life’s milestones in a memoir, “Relentless: Discovering a Life of Persistence, Grit, and Faith,” set for release in May. Those who believe he easily catapulted to fame on the syndicated TV news magazine “Entertainment Tonight” might find his back story surprising.
The self-described band geek, who excelled at trumpet and piano, grew up in what he calls a dysfunctional family. After being sent to college by his father to study physics and chemistry, he was suspended for a semester after a disastrous attempt to change majors. His mortified parents kicked him out of the house, and he wound up, at age 20, living in a pup tent in a park, where he made up fake radio broadcasts and shopped them to radio stations. One felt sorry for him, he said, and gave him a job. Three years later, he was anchoring the news in New York City.
From there, he reminisces about the scorn he encountered after leaving his high-profile TV job to pursue his musical career, the famous 1993 Red Rocks concert when he played through the pouring rain, meeting and marrying his wife of 27 years, actress Connie Sellecca. He recounts what he’s learned about visualization, meditation and prayer from other performers, speakers and athletes, and gives information about diets, surgeries, conventional treatments and focused prayer life that helped him survive.
The most alternative thing he tried during cancer treatment was adopting a ketogenic, high-fat, low-carb diet.
“I’m still doing it,” he said. “My wife and son are both better at it than I am. We drink a liter of olive oil every week. I miss my pizza.”
