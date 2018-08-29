It was the hardest I’ve ever worked for a beer; possibly the hardest I’ve ever worked physically, in a single day, for anything.
The Manitou Incline: that gauntlet of self-inflicted pain, 2,744 irregular steps rising 2,000 vertical feet up a repurposed funicular railway that’s been shored up and scrubbed of all vestiges of any sane person’s idea of fun.
I’ve lived in its shadow for six years, and every time I looked west to the stripe bisecting the foothills of Pikes Peak I’ve been reminded of my unfulfilled vow to someday tackle it. Not because I relish physical challenges (I do not), but because, more and more, I’d been feeling left out of some mythical local experience and rite of passage. And who knew? Maybe doing it would be the shakabuku moment I’d needed all along to mobilize my repressed inner athlete.
Problem is, I’m also kind of addicted to the feeling of relief that comes from postponing goals that involve profuse sweating, extreme exhaustion and a very real risk of failure.
Thank you, Phantom Canyon Brewing Co., for the critical-moment assist.
During August, the downtown microbrewery is offering a complimentary beer to Incliners who visit with proof they’ve posted a photo of themselves at the top, along with the requisite social media tags (@PhantomCanyon and #ManitouBeerforYou).
I didn’t know about PC’s upcoming deal when I made Incline plans in July with two friends/colleagues who also were fellow first-timers. The late- August date we chose was then in the murky-enough future that commitment didn’t feel at all feigned. This time, unlike all the other times, I even went so far as to plug the date into my Google calendar.
But you know how stuff comes up.
Earlier this month, around the time the reality was starting to set in and I was beginning to consider what long-forgotten conflicting engagements might be available to rescue me, a member of the original trio outed our plan, tagging Michelle Karas and me in a Facebook post about Phantom Canyon’s Incline incentive.
The news was serendipitous. If there’s anything that will get me off the couch, it’s suds. Perhaps it could be used to inspire a journey of greater consequence than a lateral traverse of the kitchen, to where I keep my beer cooler (aka fridge)?
Clearly, the universe knows who it’s dealing with.
As the designated day drew closer, I nonetheless began to panic and seek real world insights about the Incline from those who’d been there. Getting a truly enlightening, nonconflicting response wasn’t easy.
“Anybody can do it,” replied my friend Nate, when I texted asking his assessment of the overall difficulty. “Just a lot of steps and take your time.”
When I divulged that I would be hiking it the following morning, his response was less encouraging.
“Bahahaha good luck,” he wrote.
Those words were playing in my head at 9:30 Saturday, as Michelle and I — breathless already from the schlepp from the shuttle drop-off — gazed up at the interminable, al fresco staircase that stretched before us, knowing full well it didn’t stop even at what appeared to be the end. The infamous false summit.
Our enthusiasm retreated, with a psychic sonic boom.
Perhaps our cohort, the third member of our party (who shall remain unnamed and unshamed by me), made the right decision in deciding to bail.
But … beer? said Michelle.
Yes, beer. Beer!
And even if not beer, we’d already made it farther than we ever had before. Might as well double down. We promised to take as many breaks as we wanted and that if the exertion proved too much we’d turn around or call it quits at the bailout point, which connects back to Barr Trail just beyond the halfway marker.
We set off.
I could tell you all about the climb, the agony and momentary distractions from agony, the grade-school kids and guy toting a toddler that blurred by us as we toiled or took one of our many breathers, about the woman who paused in her sprint, around step 2,000, to offer a replacement for the Cliff Bar she’d seen tumble from Michelle’s trembling fingers. (For the record, we dusted off the snack and ate it. The Incline makes you hardcore like that.)
Suffice it to say, the carrot of that Phantom Canyon beer was invoked multiple times, at pivotal points, to keep us moving. And after roughly two hours, we were just two more drenched, giddy and quaking human salt licks posing for a photo at 8,550 feet.
Later that afternoon, after a lengthy trek on jelly legs down Barr Trail, we availed ourselves of our promised reward, and lunch, at Phantom Canyon.
At some point during that time, our erstwhile partner in Incline messaged to say she was sorry she’d missed the hike but would definitely be down to join us for the next trek to the top.
Maybe in the distant future, once I can walk normally and have forgotten how much I resent stairs. Maybe, if there’s beer.
For right now, though, I only have one thing to say about The Incline:
Bahahaha good luck.