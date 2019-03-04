Humorist and New York Times best-selling author David Sedaris will once again return to the Pikes Peak region.
He'll be at Pikes Peak Center Oct. 27. Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The writer was last at PPC in 2014. His latest collection of essays, last year's "Calypso," is a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post book of the year.
Sedaris might be most well-known for his essay "Santaland Diaries," about his short career working as a Christmas elf at Macy's department store in New York City. It was published in his essay collections "Barrel Fever" in 1994 and "Holidays on Ice" in 1997.
His other essay collections include "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" and "Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls."