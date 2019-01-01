Want to ease into New Year's Day 2019 by watching the Tournament of Roses parade on TV? There are multiple networks with coverage this year.

Rose Parade on TV

ABC (KRDO in Colorado Springs), 9 a.m.

NBC (KOAA), 9 a.m.

Hallmark Channel, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Univision, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

College football bowl games on TV

10 a.m. - Outback Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Iowa, ESPN2

11 a.m. - Citrus Bowl, Kentucky vs. Penn State, ABC

11 a.m. - Fiesta Bowl, LSU vs. Central Florida, ESPN

3 p.m. - Rose Bowl, Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN

6:45 p.m. - Sugar Bowl, Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN

Hockey

11 a.m. - Winter Classic outdoor game, Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks, NBC

