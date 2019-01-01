Want to ease into New Year's Day 2019 by watching the Tournament of Roses parade on TV? There are multiple networks with coverage this year.
Rose Parade on TV
ABC (KRDO in Colorado Springs), 9 a.m.
NBC (KOAA), 9 a.m.
Hallmark Channel, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Univision, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
College football bowl games on TV
10 a.m. - Outback Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Iowa, ESPN2
11 a.m. - Citrus Bowl, Kentucky vs. Penn State, ABC
11 a.m. - Fiesta Bowl, LSU vs. Central Florida, ESPN
3 p.m. - Rose Bowl, Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN
6:45 p.m. - Sugar Bowl, Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN
Hockey
11 a.m. - Winter Classic outdoor game, Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks, NBC