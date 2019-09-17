DENVER — Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton will visit Colorado on a joint book tour in November.
"Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton - The Book of Gutsy Women" tour will appear at Denver's Trinity United Methodist Church at 1820 Broadway on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Clintons will visit Colorado in support of their first book written together, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience." The authors will discuss the women throughout history "who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done."