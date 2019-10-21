VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia (Gray News) – Who needs cougar repellent when you have heavy metal.
Dee Gallant was out hiking in late July when she “felt a funny feeling.” She turned around to find a big cat stalking her and her dog Murphy.
“I told him off and even used my mean voice, but he just kept staring at me,” the 45-year-old said on Facebook. “I videotaped him a while, but when he wouldn’t leave even after calling him a ‘bad kitty’ I figured I better try a new tactic.”
That’s when Gallant opened her iTunes app and dialed up some good headbanging music – Metallica’s “Don’t Tread on Me.”
Read Gallant's story in her own words.