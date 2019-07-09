Heavy metal band Slayer will bring its The Final Campaign tour to Broadmoor World Arena on Nov. 20.
Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Metal bands Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals will open the show.
Slayer's final tour began in May of 2018 and will wrap up in November. Formed in 1981, the Grammy Award-winning band released its 11th album, "Repentless," in 2015. The band's hit singles include "Raining Blood," "Seasons in the Abyss," "Angel of Death" and "War Ensemble."