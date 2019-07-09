Slayer In Concert - Atlanta
Caption +

Tom Araya with Slayer performs as the opener for Slayer at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Friday, August 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

 Katie Darby
Show MoreShow Less

Heavy metal band Slayer will bring its The Final Campaign tour to Broadmoor World Arena on Nov. 20.

Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.

Metal bands Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals will open the show.

Slayer's final tour began in May of 2018 and will wrap up in November. Formed in 1981, the Grammy Award-winning band released its 11th album, "Repentless," in 2015. The band's hit singles include "Raining Blood," "Seasons in the Abyss," "Angel of Death" and "War Ensemble."

Rock band Steely Dan coming to Colorado Springs
The secret tunnel at Red Rocks Amphitheatre where stars leave their mark | Colorful Colorado

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments