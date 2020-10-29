Other than Minesweeper, the niftiest feature of my first desktop computer in the mid-1990s was its “interactive” calendar.
Suddenly, the ability to find out how many future Halloweens would fall on a Saturday was at my fingertips. I’m not saying I’ve been looking forward to this weekend’s demi-holiday for decades, but I’m not entirely not saying that, either.
Just because we happen to be living out an unscripted, pandemic horror blockbuster doesn’t mean Halloween 2020 has been canceled. Not by a long shot.
Trunk-or-treat events, Boo at the Zoo, and even pumpkin patches and local haunted houses are still playing out, under restrictions that limit crowd sizes. This year, masks are definitely not optional.
Odds are your local pub or favorite brewery has something in the hopper for Saturday — a limited-seating indoor gathering or, if they’ve got the space, a costume fete on the patio or porch with tower heaters to ward off unwelcome chills.
There’s a “silent costume contest” with hourly prize giveaways Saturday at Metric Brewing, 1213 N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. Competitors can stick around the brewery, which is open noon-9 p.m., but all they need to do to enter the contest is drop by wearing their holiday regalia.
Storybook Brewing’s sixth annual Halloween Bash and Beer Release, 6-10 p.m. at 3121 N. El Paso St., includes a costume contest, release of Cinnamon Bun Stout and pandemic-style karaoke: four microphones that can be rotated, to allow for disinfection between each singer.
Red Leg Brewing Co. created a series of candy-flavored/infused firkin beers for October, and will tap the final brew, Sour Patch Kids Hazy IPA, noon Saturday at the brewery, 4630 Forge Road. The day’s Halloween festivities also include a trunk-or-treat event and musical Bingo, starting at 5 p.m., with (limited) seating available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Unfortunately, I won’t be venturing out this Halloween. I’ll be seeing my parents in a few weeks, for the first time in a year. They’re in their 70s, and I don’t want to risk it.
I will, however, be carving a pumpkin, donning a costume and attending a virtual Halloween party on my phone, from my couch.
Yeah, I didn’t see that one coming 25 years ago either.